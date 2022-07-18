LEETON-WHITTON suffered another heavy loss on the weekend, going down by 101 points to Turvey Park.
The Crows hosted the Bulldogs on Saturday and had been hoping for an improved showing from their first encounter earlier in the Riverina League season.
However, while the Crows pushed hard throughout the match, they weren't able to match it with Turvey Park on the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs kicked five goals during the first quarter and continued that same intensity through the rest of the game to record a 18.13 (121) to 3.2 (20) win over the Crows.
This weekend will be another big ask for the young Crows when they hit the road to take on MCUE.
Full results:
GOALS: Turvey: C.Baxter 4, J.White 4, B.Wallett 3, E.Grigg 2, J.Haggar 2, R.Weidemann 1, W.Ashcroft 1; Leeton: J.Doyle 1, N.Ryan 1, T.Meline 1
BEST: Turvey: J.White, S.Camp, C.Dooley, A.Emery, J.Glanvill, E.Grigg; Leeton: J.Doyle, N.Ryan, M.Rainbird, W.Wakeman, T.Meline, L.Mahalm
