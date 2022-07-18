The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton United score solid 8-0 win over Cootamundra

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BATTLE IS ON: Leeton United's Dan McKenzie pushes to gain control of the ball ahead of his Cootamundra opponent. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON United picked up an 8-0 win over Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't come without cost.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.