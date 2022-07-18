LEETON United picked up an 8-0 win over Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon, but it didn't come without cost.
The Leeton side was in the box seat throughout the match, but late in the game disaster struck when Luke Mandaglio went down with a serious elbow injury.
Advertisement
With 15 minutes remaining in the match, the decision was made to call time early.
It is looking likely Mandaglio will require surgery on his elbow, which was dislocated.
"He's hoping it won't be season-ending, but we will have to see what the outcome of the surgery is and what the doctors say," Leeton United co-coach Rhys Jones said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We certainly wish him all the best. It was a nasty injury and he was our man-of-the-match up until that point."
While the scoreline indicated a dominant performance from Leeton United, Jones said there was still improvements to be made.
The Pascoe Cup side was without several of their regular players, but it did allow for more young guns to again experience senior football.
Among those was Chris Newman, who scored his maiden first grade goal on the day.
Other scorers on the day were Bailey Carlos and Henri Gardner both with three each, while Ethan Burrow picked up one.
"We do have to give credit to Cootamundra on the day, they did play good football at times," Jones said.
"I did think it was a good effort from our boys.
"We do know we can do better though, so we will be working on that at training."
This weekend Leeton will travel to take on Tumut on their home ground, which will prove another interesting challenge.
Jones indicated the first grade side would again have a different make up as he expects there to be around five or six players out for the clash.
Leeton United remain in second position on the first grade ladder behind Hanwood Football Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.