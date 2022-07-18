The Irrigator
Subscriber

Australian Art Deco Festival exceeds expectations in 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
July 18 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREAT TIMES: The 2022 Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton has been receiving great feedback. Photos: Talia Pattison

IN JUST its second outing, organisers say the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton has exceeded expectations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.