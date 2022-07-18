IN JUST its second outing, organisers say the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton has exceeded expectations.
That idea is coming not just from organisers, but the feedback currently being given by visitors, residents and participants through an online survey.
The three-day festival continued its bid last weekend to not only put Leeton shire on the map as the "art deco capital of Australia", but also did plenty to boost the town's economy in ongoing difficult times.
Accommodation facilities were booked out throughout the weekend, business houses were kept busy and, events held as part of the festival, attracted thousands from all over.
Final numbers are being crunched as to exactly how many people came to town, but Leeton Shire Council's manager of cultural services and festival organiser Suesann Vos said the 2022 event exceeded all expectations.
"We were hoping it would be a big success, but after not being able to have our event since 2019, we were a little unsure," she said.
"Leeton should be so proud of this festival. We know there were representatives from many other communities in town over the festival weekend checking us out and how they could so something similar.
"The survey we are doing at the moment online shows us that 74 per cent of people came to Leeton that weekend just to be part of the festival.
"Obviously there are areas we need to improve and we definitely encourage any feedback or criticism.
"I loved the professionalism of all our performers, they were from all over Australia and they really add to the calibre of our program.
"I just loved seeing happy people all weekend.
"This was only year two of our event. I'm so proud of our town for getting behind it."
Next year's festival has already claimed the date for the weekend of July 7 to July 9, promising another weekend of art deco celebrations, fun and frivolity.
Mrs Vos said there was plenty to do between now and then, including applying for grant funding, but the success of the 2022 gave extra motivation to keep building and improving.
"One of the best things I liked hearing was people commenting and saying 'wow this is so great for just its second year, imagine what it can be in the future'," she said.
"Visitors and residents are really starting to understand what we are trying to achieve with the festival, which is just fantastic."
The quick survey is still open for feedback and can be completed here.
