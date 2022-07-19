The Irrigator
Subscriber

Hundreds of harvest jobs go up for grabs as GrainCorp prepares for another bumper harvest

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARVEST PATH: GrainCorp operations assistant Georgie Considine found working the harvest was a great career pathway. "I'd encourage people to put in an application and give it a go," she says. PHOTO: Les Smith

Hundreds of harvest jobs have opened as GrainCorp embarked on its quest for another large casual harvest workforce to help manage a third consecutive bumper winter crop across the Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.