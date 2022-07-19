The challenging League Tag season for Yanco-Wamoon has continued after they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of top-of-the-table Black and Whites.
The Hawks couldn't contain the dangerous Lily-Belle Misiloi, who scored four tries to help the Panthers take a 64-4 victory.
Advertisement
Abby Hornerman scored the sole points for the Hawks.
Despite the heavy defeat, the Hawks remain three points clear of the bottom of the table after the Waratahs suffered a 42-6 defeat to West Wyalong.
Kady Amarant starred for the Mallee Chicks with four tries which helped her side maintain their two-point gap to fourth in the battle for the second chance.
RELATED
Hay is right on their heels after they were able to come from behind to take an 18-10 victory over TLU Sharks.
In the battle for fifth, it is advantage Yenda with five rounds remaining.
The Blueheelers were able to pick up a 32-0 win over DPC Roosters to give themselves a two-point buffer to the Sharks in sixth.
The Greens had the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.