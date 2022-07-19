THE Dianas again put their best foot forward during a year of learning and growth for the side.
The Leeton women traveled to Wagga on Saturday to take on Ag College in what was always going to be a tough battle for the Dianas.
Advertisement
They came home with a defeat to their name to the tune of 46-5, but there were elements to their game which they improved on and will continue to do so for their remaining matches.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On the scoreboard it was certainly a more impressive result compared to their round five game at Leeton No. 1 Oval when the Dianas were trounced 61-0 as this time around they put into practice what they have been working on all season.
This weekend the Dianas will have the bye.
In the men's second grade game the Phantoms came off second best, 97-5 to Ag College.
They will face Tumut at home at No. 1 Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.