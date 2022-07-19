Leeton District Cricket Association and Cricket NSW are determined to see the sport make a return to the area in time for the 2022/23 season.
After going into recess last season. a group of local seniors are determined to bring the sport back to town, and Cricket NSW is actively joining forces with the local community to do that.
The first of several planned forum meetings will take place at 6pm on July 26, at the Leeton Shire Council Chambers.
Anyone is welcome to attend and all ideas are to be considered.
"Nothing is off the table," Luke Olsen, the Cricket NSW Area Manager for Southern and Western NSW/ACT, said of the forum.
"We are looking forward to a lively discussion on all formats of the game, whether that be T10, T20, 8-a-side social, Junior and Master Blasters and even mid-week competitions.
"The plan is for the people of Leeton and the surrounding areas to be able to play cricket and enjoy the game we all love.
"The invitation to the forum is for all enthusiasts of the game to discuss what they would like to see, and when, where and how."
From more information on the Leeton Cricket Community Forum, please contact Luke Olsen - luke.olsen@cricketnsw.com.au.
