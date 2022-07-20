The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club men's bowlers get 2022 major minor pairs underway

By Wrong Bias
July 20 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Len Clare completes his delivery in Saturdays major minor pairs championships. Photo: Supplied

CLOSE games were the order of the day in the first round of the Leeton Soldiers Club's major minor pairs championships on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.