CLOSE games were the order of the day in the first round of the Leeton Soldiers Club's major minor pairs championships on Saturday.
Mark Lemon and Darby Munro, after leading 12-1 on the completion of the seventh end, survived an almighty comeback from Ken O'Connell and Ken Hillier.
They finally stumbled over the line to record a narrow 21-18 victory.
Leo Plant and Bert Dale also recorded a 21-18 win over the Mark Morgan, father-son duo after scores were locked at 18-all after 20 ends.
Three shots on the final end secured the win for the Dale/Plant combination.
Winning just two of the first 13 ends cost tournament favourites Len Eason and John Leech any chance of victory against Bob Bunbury and Phil Morris, who ran out comfortable 18-10 winners.
Dennis Dean and Jack Collard had the biggest win of the day after a resounding 25-11 victory against Geoff Dartnell and Len Clare.
Collard completed a great afternoon of bowls by recording the the day's only resting toucher.
Last week's Thursday social bowls winning skips were Mick McAliece, Bob Day, Neil Condron, Rob O'Callaghan and Larry Harrison, while John Constantine recorded the day's only resting toucher.
The club's coffers received a huge boost with seven wrong biases recorded with the culprits being Glen Neyland, David Noad, Alan Breed and P Hope.
