WITH five games remaining for Leeton-Whitton in the 2022 season, the Crows will be out to cause maximum impact in the coming weeks.
That starts this weekend when they travel to take on the MCUE Goannas, a side currently sitting in fourth that would no doubt like to finish the home and away season higher up the ladder.
The winless Crows have nothing to lose in their remaining games of the year, but plenty to gain.
They can certainly disrupt teams preparing for the finals series whether that be on the scoreboard or even mentally to shift their focus.
Last time Leeton-Whitton and MCUE met was in round five when the Crows were handed a heavy defeat 21.12.138 to 8.1.49.
Improvement will be the key message for the young side, which will also be aiming to build momentum and staying strong as a team ahead of next year.
Leeton-Whitton's remaining games of the season after this weekend are against GGGM, Coolamon, Collingullie and Wagga Tigers.
