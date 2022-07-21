HERE in town, we often hear people saying there is "nothing to do in Leeton".
This was said to me only a few weeks ago and I was quick to highlight just how lucky we are for a small town and how much we do have going on here.
Advertisement
As we know, the Australian Art Deco Festival, which was held just recently, was reportedly a wonderful success and showcased some fantastic events across the shire.
Here at the club, we met many visitors from far and away.
Proof the festival is driving visitation to town just as the committee had hoped.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As the weather warms up, so to do the number of functions and events popping up around town. Here at the Leeton Soldiers Club, we are moving into our busier months.
We will finish out July by hosting the Leeton District Dressage fundraiser event; Country music star Ian Burns will grace our stages on July 30 with tickets on sale via Eventbrite.
August will include a number of events, including the annual Rotary Deb Ball, a number of larger birthday parties and many sporting presentations.
We have started locking in our plans for the end of the year - can you believe we are planning Christmas already?
We certainly plan to kick off December with a bang.
We've got something extra special planned for the kids so be sure to watch our Facebook over coming months - we're excited already.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.