LEETON United will be down several players this weekend when they travel to take on Tumut.
Leeton is without several key players due to injury and prior commitments, which isn't ideal for the side as they prepare for the longest road trip of the competition.
Advertisement
Still in second position on ladder, United will have their fingers crossed they have the depth to cover the gaps in order to maintain that spot at the top.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said while it wasn't good timing, he was confident the team could get the job done.
"We played Tumut earlier in the year and I know they weren't at full strength, so it was a bit hard to take anything out of that game really," he said.
"We did dominate that game in large periods.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I think it's going to be a completely different game this time around.
"It doesn't matter how well they are doing or how bad they are doing, it's probably the toughest game of the year to go away to Tumut."
Leeton United are coming off the back of a solid victory against Cootamundra, but the victory did come at a price for senior player Luke Mandaglio who injured his elbow badly.
Jones was hopeful United would have the talent to get the crucial points this weekend as they look to not just maintain their ladder position, but play some quality football as finals approach.
"We just need to create chances, get in the good areas," Jones said.
"You can't win games if you don't create chances."
This weekend's match will be followed by another away game on July 31 against Henwood Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.