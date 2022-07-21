THE Greens return home for just the second time this month where they will face a side hungry for victory.
Leeton was last at home on July 3 against the Yenda Blueheelers before an away game against West Wyalong the following weekend and the club bye last Sunday.
They return home to their fortress hoping to keep the Waratah Tigers at bay.
The top of the first grade ladder remains tight, so winning consistently from here on out is crucial for the Leeton side.
Last time the Greens and Waratah Tigers met was in round five when Leeton registered a 40-24 win.
Coach Hayden Philp is expecting a completely different match this time around.
He said the Leeton side was nearing full strength, with the only major out this weekend Shannon Bradbrook.
Bradbrook is awaiting word from doctors regarding blood clotting in his legs, but Philp was hopeful he would return in the coming weeks.
"Shannon is going well, he's been running around, so it's looking good," the coach said.
With the fourth-placed Waratah Tigers nipping at their heels, Leeton aim to head in focused and ready to go.
The Greens had Friday off training last week due to the bye, allowing players the time for some rest and relaxation.
But this week it was back to normal for the side.
"Waratahs are always tough whenever you play them, we're expecting a big game," Philp said.
"Being at home on Sunday will be an advantage for us as they (Waratah Tigers) as always hard to beat in an away game.
"We're looking for a strong game from our boys."
With no more byes to come, Philp was hopeful Leeton could get a run on by maintaining their form and pressure against the rest of the competition.
He said every game going into the back end of the year was important.
With plenty on the line for both teams on Sunday, Philp will be calling on his middle forwards to lead the team in the right direction.
"I'm hoping they can lift their sleeves up and run hard ... they have been all year, but hopefully they can be just a bit more consistent," Philp said.
"We need all of them to put their hand up and have a crack.
"The other thing we want to do is stop our errors.
"We're still making a lot of errors with the ball in our hands, which puts us under a lot of pressure.
"If we can cut that out and try to complete around 80 per cent, we will keep improving."
The game is scheduled for kick off at 2.35pm at No. 1 Oval.
