LONG matches had many players weary on the squash court in Leeton last week.
Week five of the Leeton winter squash competition had some exceptionally long matches taking place with nine of the games going the full distance.
Match-of-the-week was a tough decision, Lizette Taylor-Gown and Evan Hookway taking the honours with Lizette winning 11-9,9-11,7-11,11-8,11-9.
On Monday night the Cats had a narrow win over the Powers, good wins going to John Gown and Christopher Newman.
The Saints defeated the Suns, Bryan Shepley and Justin Mortlock winning well for the Saints.
Will Knight had to work hard to defeat Jack Miller 11-8,6-11,9-11,11-6,13-11. Bombers defeated the Bulldogs, Brodie Lashbrook and Kian Henman winning with style.
Miranda Tait had a tougher time, she played well to defeat Katie McAliece 10-12,11-6,11-8,8-11,13-11.
Tuesday night and the Dragons undefeated run continues, this time they defeated the Rabbitohs.
Adele Thompson and Isabel Thompson winning for the Dragons.
Cooper Boardman got some points for his team by defeating Brad Woolner 8-11,12-10,9-11,11-5,12-10.
The Warriors defeated the Knights, Will Knight and Walter Asmus winning well.
Raiders defeated the Cowboys with the help of Tony Naimo and Jack Oo.
Alec Tait scored points for the Cowboys by defeating Jacob Mills 11-3,11-6,13-15,7-11,11-7.
Wednesday night and the Vixens defeated the Swifts 3-1.
Col Thompson and Carol Davidson recording solid wins.
Dawid Croucamp had fight back from the brink of defeat against his daughter Alayna, Dawid winning 3-11,9-11,11-9,11-9,11-7.
The Firebirds took down the Giants, James Kelly and Lizette Taylor-Gown winning their matches.
David Cross had to dig deep to defeat Angelo Fiumara 11-5,7-11,8-11,11-6,11-8.
The Fevers defeated the Magpies 3-1, Callum Ryan and Adrian Sheldrick winning well.
Ruby Miller had a tough battle against Christopher Newman, Ruby winning 4-11,12-10,7-11,11-6,11-6. Dakota Boardman salvaged points for her team the Magpies by defeating Brianna Gray-Mills 11-6,9-11,12-10,10-12,11-6.
