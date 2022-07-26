Neither team from the Shire took the field last weekend in the Group 20 League Tag competition.
The Leeton Greens were meant to take on the Waratahs as they looked to close the points deferential gap to the Black and Whites however, the Griffith-based side was unable to put a team together and forfeited on Sunday morning.
It is unfortunate for the Greens given the previous result between the two sides resulted in a 60-0 victory for the Leeton side.
The Leeton side will be looking to maintain their strong season when they make the trip out to Coleambally on Sunday to take on the DPC Roosters.
The last time the sides met, it was a 30-0 win for the Greens.
Yanco-Wamoon also didn't take to the field this weekend, having had the club bye.
The Hawks will return to action this weekend when they face a tough test in West Wyalong, who are looking to maintain their position in the top three.
