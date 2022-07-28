Lucky winners take home the big bucks in Whitton

IT MAY be the cooler months, but residents of Whitton have been keeping busy.
Here's some of the latest happenings from the small community.
After COVID cancelled the Snowy Mountain Whitton-Murrami Public School excursion last year, the students are now ready to head off on August 8 where they will make up for lost time.
The years three to six students will be staying at Jindabyne, visiting Lake Burley Griffin and the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre.
They will spend one, fun-filled day in the snow after a lesson on alpine safety and enjoy a campfire night, as well as movies and games nights at their accommodation.
On the way home they will stop at the Dinosaur Museum in Canberra.
THE Whitton Bowling Club had a lucky run with the club super draw coming twice in two weeks.
On July 7, the $24,000 jackpot had to be drawn until won, with the lucky winner being present at the Whitton club.
The following week Whitton had another member win $2400.
The club hosted a highly successful and enjoyable President's Bowling Day recently with 14 teams competing on the greens.
The team from Coleambally were the successful winners.
John wishes to thank the guys from Leeton Soldiers Club for helping with the preparation of the green, which was in perfect condition.
THERE will be a community workshop, which is one of three in the shire, at Whitton Hall on August 24, starting at 6pm.
The information gathered from the workshops and the surveys will help shape the health services in Leeton shire for the next 10 years.
ON THE community notice board is the information about the major health survey being undertaken for Leeton shire, including a QR code to open the link to complete it.
Paper copies of the survey are also available at the post office.
