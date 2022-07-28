"RESPECT, but not too much respect".
That's the advice of Leeton United's co-coach Rhys Jones, who said the team needs to go into this weekend's clash with Henwood Park in the right mindset.
Henwood Park are sitting sixth on the Pascoe Cup ladder, but Jones warned it was a match not to be taken lightly.
"We want to go in and show them the respect they deserve, but at the same time not too much respect, because we want to play our game and get the three points on offer," Jones said.
Last time the two sides met was back in May at Leeton's home ground where they picked up a big 5-0 victory.
This weekend will be a different ball game, with Henwood Park having improved since that first contest, but United will also be without several of its usual first graders.
While the team will likely welcome back some players, including Lewis Saunders and Danyon Arnold, there will still be several big outs.
Bailey Carlos came off the field during last Sunday's game against Tumut with a knee complaint.
Speaking on Thursday, Jones said he was unsure where Carlos was placed in terms of being available for selection this week but suspected it would be a case of resting him.
"We do need to manage these injuries as best as we can ... we have the bye next weekend, so it could be a good chance for Bailey to get his knee right," Jones said.
"We'll see where he is up to and go from there."
The competition will all have the weekend off next week with the general bye, which had been set aside for any washout matches to be replayed if necessary.
The focus for United will be to get the victory this weekend before they start to focus on the remaining rounds of the home and away season.
Jones was under no illusions heading into the Henwood Park game, acknowledging the team would provide a tough challenge.
"They are always hard to beat at home in Wagga," he said.
"In games against teams like Henwood Park you have to control the midfield.
"That's one area this year where we have been really good.
"The boys, as I said, can't go in thinking it's going to be an easy game because it will be a tough one."
The Henwood Park match is part of a long stint on the road for United.
Following the bye round they are off to Rawlings Park to face Wagga United before finally returning home to the Mia Sportsground on August 21 against South Wagga.
