Execution under pressure was the killer for the Crows at home to GGGM Lions as they fell to a 115-point defeat on Saturday.
The Lions showed why they are firming as a premiership contender as they put the Crows to the sword with a 20.17 (137) to 3.4 (22) victory.
The visitors came out strong in the first quarter and were able to kick six goals while limiting Leeton-Whitton to just a single point to set the tone for the afternoon.
It would be seven straight goals before the Crows were able to get their first major, with Nathan Ryan converting a set shot while Harrison Steele kicked their second just before the halftime interval with the Lions out to a 44-point lead.
The GGGM side would hold the Crows pointless for the third term while they kicked seven straight goals before Will Wakeman popped up in the Crows forward line to kick their third of the afternoon.
The Lions were able to run away with the game from there to kick six unanswered goals before the final siren sounded to see them come away with the percentage-boosting victory.
Crows coach Tom Groves felt his side were their own worst enemies at times when trying to come out from the back.
"They are a really well-structured side, and we didn't help ourselves with our ball movement," he said.
"We win the footy back enough, but the turnovers really hurt us, they are really good on turnover and transition, and they were making the most of the opportunities."
Groves felt that his side showed promise at times, and it was the same against Mangoplah last weekend but lack some composure under pressure.
"We had options, but we were rushing a bit too much," he said.
"There were a couple of really good passages of play when we were able to get up to a centre forward, but there was a bit of a lack of composure, and we miss that kick.
"There have been times where we have matched the top sides, and we can take positives from that."
Harrison Steele had another strong game in his return from injury, while Groves was full of praise for three of the under 17s who backed up from their game.
"We had three 17s who backed up and played two games and two debutants as well in James Rourke and Chris Iannelli, and that is a massive effort, and Taj Doyle has done it two weeks in a row," he said.
"Josh Lanham was really good on Olsson. It was a big task, and it wasn't until the final term that he got on top. I thought Lano was strong all day and brought the ball to ground."
The Crows take on Coolamon next weekend.
