Regional Express has announced plans to pioneer the age of electric aircraft, with Wagga set to host trials from 2024.
Rex deputy chairman John Sharp said the airline will begin electric motor trials on a King Air twin turboprop aircraft. "That aircraft will be brought up to Wagga with trials set to run out of both there and in Narrandera," he said.
Mr Sharp said if all went well, Rex could have some of its Saab 340 fleet outfitted with electric motors in less than 10 years. It is understood this could include services to Wagga.
"But I am confident we will start trials in 2024 and we will see aircraft flying into places like Wagga out of Sydney with electric motors on them sometime this decade."
Speaking to those sceptical about the idea, Mr Sharp said he used to be so himself.
"Three years ago, I would not have thought the technology would be developed to the point I would see this in my lifetime," he said.
"But since then the technology has gone ahead in huge leaps and bounds, and what I thought was impossible then is achievable now."
Mr Sharp acknowledged there was a large section of the community that didn't like change, but said electric engines were set to revolutionise society.
"What people will find is not only will we have airplanes flying with electric motors, but trucks will also be driving with them, along with cars and trains," he said.
Mr Sharp said the electric engine would be powered by batteries but would also have a hydrogen fuel system to generate more electricity for flight if required.
"We will be removing the fuel engines, which are very large and heavy and replace these with electric motors which are a fraction of the size and weight.
"Then, instead of fuel, the planes will carry batteries and hydrogen. If the batteries don't have enough energy in them, the hydrogen will give the aircraft the ability to provide more electric energy to the motor," he said.
In practice, Mr Sharp said this meant when people had a longer taxi, they wouldn't need to worry because the hydrogen would make up for any electricity burnt while waiting to land.
If successful, the move will see Rex dramatically reduce its carbon footprint and Wagga councillor Jenny McKinnon has praised the airline for the bold move. "I've got nothing but admiration for their decision, because air flights are a massive source of carbon emissions," she said.
"Avoiding flights is one of the best ways people can reduce their own emissions, so to be able to travel with the convenience of air flight and to know you can do that without contributing to terrible carbon emissions in the atmosphere is great."
Mr Sharp also said electric flights would come at a significantly lower operating cost, helping to stimulate regional aviation services between communities currently not serviced by scheduled flights.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
