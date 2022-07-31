Three injuries in the first half to key players hurt Yanco-Wamoon in their clash with West Wyalong at Yanco Sportsground on Sunday.
The Hawks were in the fight early, but the injuries eventually took their toll.
Tries to Dylan Ingram, Timothy Toia, and Petero Taitusi had the Hawks within a shot, but the Mallee Men came out strong in the second half to come away with the 42-22 victory.
Ingram was one of the three players to go down with a hamstring issue, while Brenton George tore his calf, and Harry Daudravuni came off with a concussion.
Hawks coach Kane Hammond felt those injuries were the killer blow in the clash.
"We had three injuries in the first half that made it really tough, but we were able to hang in there and play some foot footy, but in the end, those three injuries just took their toll at the back end of the game," he said.
"They are sort of three of our stronger players, and when you lose three key players, it always makes it difficult.
"We battled really hard."
Despite the 20-point defeat, Hammond was happy to see his side putting into practice some of the areas he wanted to see improvement.
"We defended really well, and we completed our sets which is what we were focusing on," he said.
" We were happy with the little things that we are trying to work on and that we are achieving."
The Hawks coach also praised the work of Billy Ingram in the middle, who he thought had his best game of the season to date.
Yanco-Wamoon will make the trip to take on Yenda Blueheelers at Wade Park.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
