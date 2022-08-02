Leeton has ensured they will be right there if there is any slip-up from the Black and Whites after taking a convincing win over DPC Roosters.
Elli Gill and Jamie Taylor both scored doubles for the Greens, with Kate Cooper among the other try scorers as the Leeton side continued their strong season with a 38-0 win over the Roosters.
The Greens will need to hope that their nearest competitors drop points in one of the three remaining games if they are to take to minor premiership.
It seems as an unlikely event with the Panthers able to take a 44-0 victory over Hay.
Lily-Belle Misiloi scored her 30th try of the year in a hat-trick, with Ash Penrith chipping in with a double to see the Panthers move 177 points differential clear of the Greens in the battle for top spot.
Meanwhile, it was a tough afternoon for the Greens cross-town rivals, Yanco-Wamoon, as they fell to West Wyalong at Yanco Sportsground.
Kady Amarant had a day out, scoring the first three tries for the Mallee Chicks to get them off to a strong start before doubles to Charlee Jones and one to Caitlin Kelly helped the West Wyalong side come away with a 40-0 victory.
The win sees the Mallee Chicks secure their finish in the top three and, with it, a second chance in the finals.
In the final game of the round, Yenda was able to book their place in finals after a victory over TLU Sharks.
Abbey Brill got the scoring underway, with Tangi Matenga and Dylan Javens rounding out the try scorers for the Blueheelers in a 22-16 win.
This weekend will see the Greens looking to continue their strong season when they return to Leeton No 1 Oval when they take on TLU Sharks kicking off at 12.15pm on Sunday.
Leeton will be looking to repeat the performance from their trip to Lake Cargelligo early this season which saw them come away with a 32-6 victory.
Yanco-Wamoon will make the trip to Wade Park to the on Yenda, looking to enter the final rounds of the season by ending on a high.
The clash will kick off at 12.40pm.
