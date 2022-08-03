TWENTY-FIVE bowlers graced the Soldiers Club greens for last week's Thursday social bowls day.
The game of the day happened on rink four where newcomer Pat Hart showed his bowling potential by leading his side to a 14-11 victory.
Although the game was controversially suspended after just 18 ends, instead of the usual 20, Hart's side of Rob O'Callaghan and Bob Day were deserving winners over Gary Munro, Laurie Hayes and Larry Harrison.
Leo Plant carried his good form over from his recent major minor pairs semi-final win to lead his team to a 24-18 victory over Len Eason's experienced side.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other teams who were winners on the day were led by Alan Breed, who had a decisive 10-shot, 23-13, victory over Rob Graham's team, and Tony Wood, who recorded a 20-9 pounding of the Ashley McAliece-led team.
Laurie Hayes was the sole contributor to the club's coffers with the only wrong bias of the day, while resting touchers were recorded by John Breed, Bob Day and Rattles Retallick.
The final of the major minor pairs championship, between the Dale/Plant pairing and the Lemon/Munro combination has been rescheduled because of the bank holiday weekend bowls tournament.
Bowlers are reminded nominations for the consistency singles championships are being taken.
