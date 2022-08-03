THE injury-ravaged Yanco-Wamoon Hawks will do their best to bring home a win on the road this weekend.
The Hawks are off to Yenda where they will be taking on the seventh-placed Blueheelers.
While several regulars will likely be out of the Yanco-Wamoon side after three key players sustained injuries in last weekend's home game, the Hawks are still in with a shot of recording victory.
Last time the two teams met was in round seven where the Blueheelers picked up a 34-8 victory.
The Hawks will have learned plenty since that match and did find success in the weeks after.
The injuries will hurt the first grade team, but with nothing to lose, the Hawks will throw everything they have at the Blueheelers as they head into their remaining rounds of the Group 20 season.
A win would also give the Hawks a confidence boost heading into the local derby clash the following week with Leeton.
It's been a long season for the Hawks, but another win late in the year is still possible for the team, who has faced and adapted to challenges throughout 2022.
