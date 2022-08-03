The Irrigator
Subscriber

Yanco-Wamoon hopeful of win against Yenda Blueheelers

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 3 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PASS: Talalelei Faoa prepares to offload this pass for Yanco-Wamoon during last weekend's game at Yanco Sportsground. Photo: Talia Pattison

THE injury-ravaged Yanco-Wamoon Hawks will do their best to bring home a win on the road this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.