Passengers aboard a Sydney to Griffith flight were given an untimely detour as their flight was forced to turn around mid-travel.
A Qantas spokesperson said the flight to Griffith returned to Sydney in order to correct a mechanical issue.
"This morning's Sydney to Griffith flight returned to Sydney for a minor mechanical check," the spokesperson said.
"Passengers have been re-accommodated on the next available service."
There are 26 flights which travel from Sydney to Griffith each week, with an average flight time of 90 minutes per trip.
Qantas' regional flight service QantasLink, as well as Regional Express are the only airlines that currently offer services between the two destinations.
Qantas have been contacted for further details on the cancelled flight but have not yet responded.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
