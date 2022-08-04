IN SEPTEMBER Lions in Australia will be celebrating 75 years.
Each day Lions clubs such as Leeton Lions make significant impact in their local communities, nationally and globally.
You may well ask "who are Lions"?
Well the answer to this question is Lions are like-minded men and women in your town who are committed to helping the citizens of your town to live better lives and to help make your town a better place for those who live and work there.
Since the first club was formed in Australia 75 years ago, Lions expanded across the country and today we boast 1170 clubs and 23,000 members.
As well as medical research and disaster relief, Lions come together to make a difference through a range of projects, including hunger relief, vision, hearing dogs for people who are deaf, environmental protection, diabetes prevention and infrastructure projects that help to create better communities.
Lions in Australia are well known for their support and assist to fund major medical programs that save lives.
It was Lions who supported the development of the Gardasil cervical cancer vaccination and bionic ear and currently supporting research into childhood cancer, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's.
When disaster strikes, Lions quickly mobilise to help the community.
From Cyclone Tracy in 1974 to the recent droughts, floods and horrific 2019/2020 summer bushfires. Lions have always been first to roll up their sleeves and taken action.
To celebrate "75 years of Lions in Australia" the Lions Club of Leeton is gifting a park bench in Mountford Park to be used by the general public.
The best thing about Lions is because our members pay fees to cover our operations 100 per cent of your donation or sponsorship will go to your chosen cause.
Leeton Lions are always looking for new members. Contact president Marie Jackson for more information.
