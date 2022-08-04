WITH three rounds remaining in the home and away season, every match from here on in counts for the Leeton Greens.
The Greens are coming off a loss to Darlington Point-Coleambally last weekend in what was a top-of-the-table clash.
Advertisement
This weekend they return home to play the TLU Sharks before they tackle Yanco-Wamoon in the derby the weekend after and their final home and away game against Hay on the road the following Sunday.
Ideally, coach Hayden Philp wants to pick up three consecutive wins heading into the finals as the team builds towards the crucial part of the season.
The first grade side is still managing some injuries among players, with this weekend's team yet to be determined.
"We'll train Friday night and finalise it all there ... we just need to see where everyone is up to before making some decisions," Philp said.
"Last week we rested Cam Breust, he probably would have been okay to play, but with only a few weeks to go before finals, we didn't want to risk it.
"He'll be right this week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Philp said the side hadn't really spoken too much about the upcoming finals series, only in terms of managing injured players.
He said first and foremost was getting the job done this weekend against TLU.
"Ideally we do want to finish the regular season with three wins, but each of those games are going to be tough," Philp said.
"Lakes are struggling with numbers this year, but they will be out to prove a point towards the end of the year.
"Then we've got Yanco and Hay and they will both be strong.
"We just want to keep building, we know the areas in our game that we have to fix and get right."
Philp said the Leeton side had struggled for most of the season when it comes to completing their sets and minimizing the small errors that can become costly.
He said perfecting those aspects of their game would be crucial, particularly with finals looming.
"We need to work towards getting those elements right before finals," Philp said.
Advertisement
"This weekend our goal is to get those aspects right.
"Our defence has been good, but if we can just complete and stop giving away 'piggy backs' we will definitely play a lot better.
"Last weekend that's what let us down. That's football too, but the positives are we can fix them and we know what we have to do."
The Greens remain in second position on the Group 20 first grade ladder behind Darlington Point-Coleambally and they will be hoping to further cement that position or even finish as minor premiers in the last three rounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.