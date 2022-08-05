LEETON residents have been among those putting their best foot forward when it comes to orienteering.
Several residents recently took part in an orienteering challenge in Narrandera, which was organised by the Wagga Roos, which is an acronym for Wagga and Riverina occasional orienteers.
The event was the sixth in a challenge series with the Albury club and included four sections:
The fourth category was taken out by Leeton sisters Ellena and Camilla Halloran.
The Narrandera course allowed participants to take in the numerous walking and mountain bike tracks.
The forest area is a haven for kangaroos, wallabies, and goannas for participants to spot along the way, as well as the odd koala or two.
Wagga Roos club president John Oliver encouraged more residents from Leeton shire and Narrandera to take part, saying it was a fun activity that suited all skills levels and families.
"Narrandera, Leeton, Griffith area, we'd be quite happy for people to join us," Mr Oliver said.
"We thought having this event at Narrandera would allow people from those areas to participate.
"It was a successful day. We had a good turnout.
"At the end of the day, according to the point scoring system that we use, our club was the winner. It was a great result."
