IT IS that time of year again when Leeton Connect holds its annual general meeting.
The AGM will be held on August 16 at 6pm at 54 Kurrajong Avenue.
All financial members are welcome to have one (or more) representative/s at this meeting.
Financial members should be aware their membership is based on a per organisation membership model and this entitles each organisation one vote at the AGM.
It is timely then that Leeton Connect puts a call out for nominations to the board.
Would you like to be part of the Leeton Connect journey and make a voluntary contribution to your community?
Building not-for-profit (NFP) capacity by strengthening and connecting NFPs in Leeton shire is what we do.
Board members need to be financial members of Leeton Connect and meet on the third Tuesday of the month, as well as other planning and strategic meetings.
Attendance at Leeton Connect and community events would also be expected as your availability allows.
Nominations are required in writing at least seven days prior to the AGM.
If you are interested or want to know more, make contact to get a position description and to discuss the requirements of the position.
If you would like to sign up your organisation for membership to Leeton Connect go to https://leetonconnect.link/MembershipForm22 or you can sign up the old fashioned way by contacting me at Leeton Connect.
We are open from 9am to 4pm on Monday to Wednesday at 54 Kurrajong Avenue Leeton.
Contact 0407 948 397 or email coordinator@leetonconnect.com for more information.
