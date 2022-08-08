Leeton has rebounded from a heartbreaking defeat with one of their most complete performances.
The Greens were able to pile on the points at home against the struggling TLU Sharks outfit on Sunday afternoon.
Leeton was able to make a fast start with Daniel Fisher scoring in the third minute, and Daniel Watt followed him over just four minutes later. The tries continued to come for the Greens as two quick tries to Cameron Bruest either so of a try to Will Barnes seeing the Greens race out to a 26-0 lead before the Lakes side were able to hit back.
Beau Routley restored the Greens' advantage while Todd Prest got over four minutes before the break to see the Greens take a 38-6 lead at halftime.
Beniel Dakunibubului got over two minutes after the break, while Billy Rabua made a breakaway to extend the lead out to 44 points.
Bruest completed his hat-trick before Brandon Catlin crossed three minutes later as the game approached its climax.
Lincon Kirby pulled a late try back for TLU before Hayden Philp put the icing on the cake with a try with two minutes remaining to make it 64-10 at full time.
Philp was pleased with the way his side responded, especially with the completion rate.
"I think we would have completed at 80 per cent yesterday and probably completed the first 10 sets, which was our goal," he said.
It was just simple footy, and rather than trying to score points, we were just looking to build pressure. We haven't had a performance like that where we have tried to build pressure and make them defend in their own end, and to do that, obviously against Lake, who are struggling, it was pleasing."
Corey Graham and Bruest led the side around well, according to Philp, with a late hit on the Greens halfback being one of the downsides.
"Cam Bruest coped a late hit in the last two minutes, and he found out he has fractured ribs, so he could be out for a bit," he said.
" Cam is pretty good, and he will look after himself and do the best that he can to get back, but we will definitely be without him for the next couple of weeks but come finals time, we will see what he can do, I think he will want to play.
"Just have to see how it pulls up over the next couple of weeks because obviously, it is going to be pretty sore and pretty tender for the next week or so."
The Greens will now head into the final two rounds of the season, looking to maintain their position in second place. Leeton will play host to old rivals Yanco-Wamoon next weekend before finishing the regular season with a trip to Hay.
