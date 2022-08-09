THE Dianas have played their last game of women's rugby for the 2022 season.
Leeton hosted the Wagga Waratahs on Saturday at No. 1 Oval, going down 34-5.
Advertisement
It was an impressive first-half performance from the home side, who crossed the line first.
However, in the second half the Waratahs were able to get a run on and secure the victory.
While the Dianas weren't able to pick up a win in season 2022, they did show improvement throughout the year.
The side has the bye this weekend and won't be playing finals, but already thoughts have turned to 2023.
Coach Stuart Stout said there was plenty to think about going forward and he was hopeful more players would come on board next season.
He, along with Felicity Nolen, have been leading the charge for the Dianas in 2022.
"We'll sit down together and have a chat about where the team is going, but I think both of us would like to be involved going forward again next season," Stout said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Despite not winning a game this year, the girls have done themselves and the club proud."
Saturday was also the last match for one of the team's gun players in Emily Wright who is heading off to university next year.
"She's been our half-back this year and one of our best players, we'll definitely miss her, but hopefully she'll be back for a few guest appearances next season," Stout said.
"Emily has been an absolute legend of the team and of the club as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.