FOR one day during the Leeton Eisteddfod bands get together not just to jam, but compete against each other.
In 2022 this was on day one of the eisteddfod, which officially got underway with the music discipline at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall on Sunday.
Groups taking part on the day were the Leeton Town Band, Griffith Town Band, Junee Town Band, Riverina Concert Band and Mostly Blues.
Throughout the day the audience ebbed and flowed to enjoy the performances and pieces that were presented.
There was plenty of friendly rivalry, as well as encouragement between "opposing" bands and their members.
Several categories were up for grabs, including jazz, swing, rock or pop without a vocalist, jazz, swing, rock or pop band with a vocalist lead singer, showtime without a vocalist and band with instrumental solo part.
Each of the bands taking part spent many hours and days preparing and fine tuning their pieces ahead of the eisteddfod, which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The home group, the Leeton Town Band, had a big contingent present, with many members going on to compete in other sections of the music discipline as the week went on.
The eisteddfod continues in the weeks ahead with more disciplines still to come.
