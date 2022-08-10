THE Murray-Darling Basin Authority's new chief has outlined why cohesion remains necessary moving forward with the Basin Plan.
Authority CEO Andrew McConville was in Leeton this week as part of a tour of the region, meeting with stakeholders throughout the wider area to gain their thoughts, perceptions and ideas.
In Leeton he toured the Fivebough Wetlands before heading to Griffith for a meeting with Murrumbidgee Irrigation.
Mr McConville was appointed to the CEO role earlier this year by the then Morrison-led federal government, but didn't start in the position until around five weeks ago.
He said the visit to Leeton was part of a crucial tour of the area.
"I'm spending as much time as I can in the regions, understanding as much as I can about the Basin, understanding as we see right here (at the Fivebough Wetlands), the benefits that can come from making sure we have water for the environment," Mr McConville said.
"Just the importance of ensuring we make decisions with an eye to the longer-term and to the future in crucial regions like this and towns like Leeton.
"It's (the tour) part of this idea of getting as many different perspectives as I can about what's working and what's not.
"So, as we look forward to how we complete the Basin Plan as it was intended, and then looking forward to a Basin Outcome Outlook in 2024, the evaluation outlook in 2025 and then a review of the Basin Plan in 2026. It's understanding how we will get from here, to there."
Mr McConville acknowledged the plan and the issue of water itself was a complex one, which was why he wanted to gain those important perspectives from stakeholders during his tour.
He said there continued to be a range of views from all involved on how the Basin Plan was working.
"What I would say is no one I have spoken to wants to go back to the way things were before," Mr McConville said.
"I think the opportunity for us as we move forward is how do we take people along the journey as we complete the plan as it has been committed to ... then, how do we go forward in terms of if we have to make changes to the plan, what are they going to be?
"People are really starting to see ... the benefits the plan as brought. It hasn't been without its adjustment pains, I get that."
Mr McConville said he was impressed with Leeton's Fivebough Wetlands, describing it as a "hidden gem".
He said it was vital he continued to visit places such as the MIA as part of his role to meet the people on the ground as he worked to achieve solid outcomes for all involved with the Basin Plan.
