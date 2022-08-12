The Irrigator

Leeton and District Bowling Club ladies have had many successes on the greens of late

By Lorraine Messner
August 12 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPETITIONS: The L&D ladies have had many recent successes. Photo: Supplied

DESPITE the rain, the L&D Bowling Club was able to go ahead with its mixed pairs tournament earlier this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.