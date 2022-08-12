DESPITE the rain, the L&D Bowling Club was able to go ahead with its mixed pairs tournament earlier this month.
The event was held at the club on August 6, with teams travelling from The Rock, West Wyalong, Lockhart and Griffith.
Advertisement
L&D club members Brian and Faye Harris took out first place, with Andrew Reynolds and Jan Walker coming in second.
Third place went to Griffith. The L&D ladies pennant competition got underway on August 9.
The L&D was successful in winning their first game against Wagga Rules Club.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last Thursday a team also travelled to The Rock and competed against The Rock/Lockhart ladies and again were successful in winning the match.
Pennants continue this Tuesday, with the L&D ladies hosting a team from Coolamon/Junee.
There will be social bowls as usual on Thursday and, for anyone who is interested, a mixed social day is held every Sunday starting at 9.45am. All welcome.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.