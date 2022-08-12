IT WASN'T all that long ago that singing, performing and playing an instrument were banned.
To the relief of many, those restrictions are now a thing of the pandemic past, meaning this year's Leeton Eisteddfod music discipline could again raise the roof.
This discipline officially got underway on August 7 with the bands section before continuing throughout the week.
There was everything from instrumental solo sections for strings, no strings, individual singing, the popular school choirs and plenty more.
Adjudicator Kerrie O'Connor Brown was the judge across the five days of competition and regularly told the audience how thrilled she was with the talent she was seeing.
The school choir section was again the most popular with the audience at Madonna Place, with the hall brimming with parents, grandparents, friends and family throughout.
Ms O'Connor Brown typically spoke and announced the winners at the completion of each section.
She said she enjoyed the school choirs as much as those in the audience.
"Keeping an eye on the conductor is such an important thing and it has been wonderful to see our young competitors doing that, sometimes adult choirs do not have this kind of discipline," Ms O'Connor Brown said.
