The Irrigator
Subscriber

Round 15 of the Pascoe and Leonard Cups won't be played after Football Wagga rule Sunday's games a washout

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 14 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STUCK IN THE MUD: Sections of Rawlings Park on Sunday. Football Wagga deemed all games scheduled for Sunday a washout. Picture: Matt Malone

THE wild weekend weather claimed most of Football Wagga's senior grades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.