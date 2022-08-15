THE Leeton Soldiers Club winter squash competition is nearing the end.
Th second last round was completed last week. Two of the club's top players fought out the match-of-the-week, with Jacob Harrison winning a tight contest against Tony Naimo 9-11, 13-11, 11-8, 13-15, 12-10.
Saints are the frontrunners in Monday's competition and they continued on their winning way by downing Powers 3-1.
Justin Mortlock had a 3-2 win over Ian Draper and Bryan Shepley edged out Jackson Goman 19-17, 9-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7.
Will Nardi beat Raith Henman but Jacob Mills lost to Antoinette Taylor.
Second placed Bombers had a 3-1 win against Cats with Anthony Iannelli winning a see-sawing five game match over Will Rawle.
Kian Henman defeated Simone Bruno 3-1, Brodie Lashbrook beat Finley Sales and Ondria Miller lost to Chris Newman.
Nick Croucamp finished strongly to overcome Declan Ryan 3-2 and lead Suns to a 3-1 win over Bulldogs.
Will Gray-Mills beat Katie McAliece in four, Jack Miller defeated Jackson Bullivant, but Andre Holtzhausen lost in four to Brent Lister.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dragons are the top team in Tuesday's competition, but they went down 1-2 to Cowboys. Jack Miller won the fifth game 13-11 to beat Adele Thompson, Walter Asmus defeated Isabel Thompson and Brad Woolner beat Will Rawle to get one back for the Dragons.
Victories to Will Knight and Walter Asmus over Jack Miller and Will Lucas respectively secured a 2-1 victory for Warriors against Rabbitohs.
Cooper Boardman beat Brian O'Leary to stop the clean sweep.
Knights had a 2-1 win over Raiders with victories to Jacob Harrison and Trinity Patten-Taylor downed Jacob Mills but Hayden Farrugia lost 3-2 to Jack Oo.
Swifts leapt in first place in Wednesday's competition when they beat Giants 3-1.
Finley Sales defeated Narelle Ryan 3-1 and John Saddler and Sean Ryan were victorious over Evan Hookway and Angelo Fiumara respectively however Alayna Croucamp lost to Kathryn Bechaz.
Firebirds had a crushing 4-0 win over Fevers. Lizette Taylor-Gown beat Brianna Gray-Mills 3-2, David Cross downed Callum Ryan 3-1, Brent Lister had a 3-1 win over Adrian Sheldrick and James Kelly defeated Ruby Miller.
Adrian Sheldrick won the fifth game 12-10 to overcome Alayna Croucamp and clinch a 3-1 for Magpies over Vixens. Domenic Fiumara defeated Brendon Looby 3-1 and Dakota Boardman beat Carol Davidson.
Vixens winner was Dawid Croucamp who downed Garry Walker 3-2. The final round is being played this week with the grand final being held on Friday between the teams that finished first and second.
