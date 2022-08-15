The Irrigator

Local leader column with Karleen Reilly from the Leeton RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary

By Karleen Reilly
August 15 2022 - 1:00am
REMEMBER: The last Vietnam Veterans' Day service was held in Leeton in 2020. The 2021 event didn't go ahead as the state was in lockdown.

ON AUGUST 18, we commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day - the anniversary of the 1966 Battle of Long Tan.

