ON AUGUST 18, we commemorate Vietnam Veterans' Day - the anniversary of the 1966 Battle of Long Tan.
We remember the sacrifices of those who died and say thank you to almost 60,000 Australians who served during the 10 years of our involvement in the Vietnam War.
It was Australia's longest military engagement of the 20th Century with a decade of conflict between 1962 and 1972.
Tragically, 521 died and 3000 were wounded. It's now 50 years since the end of that war.
Here in Leeton, our Vietnam Veterans will hold a wreath laying service at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial chopper at the Leeton Soldiers Club on August 18 at 5.30pm.
Veterans from all conflicts, their families and supporters are invited to attend.
September 14 each year is National Peacekeepers' Day - the anniversary of the day in 1947 when Australia deployed the world's first peacekeepers on a peacekeeping mission to the Netherlands East Indies.
Since then, tens of thousands of Australians have served as members of a peacekeeping force with 16 having lost their lives.
To date, Australians have contributed to over 70 international peacekeeping operations in more than 60 countries.
Many are conducted under the auspices of the United Nations, some are carried out by regional or other bodies.
Many veterans, police and civilians have served on peacekeeping deployments, with some having witnessed human suffering and violence that has taken a personal toll on them and their families.
Although Leeton does not have a peacekeepers memorial at this stage, we ask you to recognise and remember their service and sacrifice on September 14.
Coffee morning continues on the third Saturday of every month at 10am at the Soldiers Club.
The next one being August 20, then the following month on September 17. We encourage all ex-service personnel, young and old, and their families to come along.
