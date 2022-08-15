The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton-Whitton go down by 96 points to Collingullie-Glenfield Park

TP
By Talia Pattison
August 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE TO GO: Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves gives instructions to his players earlier this season. Photos: Liam Warren

LEETON-WHITTON threw caution to the wind on the weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.