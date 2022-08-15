LEETON-WHITTON threw caution to the wind on the weekend against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
The Crows were under no illusions heading into the match with the Demons and, although they battled hard in tough conditions, they were defeated 20.10 (130) to 5.6 (36).
Advertisement
Leeton-Whitton were on the back foot early, with Collingullie booting five goals in the first quarter to set the tone for the remainder of the game.
It was the seventh-straight victory for the Demons, who also tied up the minor premiership on Saturday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Crows played well in patches, with many players out of position with coach Tom Groves trying out different things.
The game was the second last of the year for Leeton-Whitton, with just one more remaining - another away game against the Wagga Tigers this weekend.
Full results:
Collingullie 5.4 13.6 18.10 20.10 (130) d Leeton Whitton 3.2 3.3 3.6 5.6 (36)
GOALS: Leeton Whitton: A.Crelley 2, M.Dryburgh 1, D.Hillam 1, T.Meline 1
BEST: Leeton Whitton: D.Hillam, H.Steele, J.Turner, R.Bradshaw, D.Cullen, L.Mahalm
****
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.