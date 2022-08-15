EVER wondered what to do with something that is not quite ready for the rubbish heap, but is no longer of use to you?
The Leeton Landfill and Recycling Shop could be just the place for said item.
The business, which is located to the right of the Leeton Landfill entrance is home to all kinds of items both big and small.
It is a place where residents can bring pieces of all variety that may be of use to someone else and shouldn't be heading to landfill.
The shop has a huge outdoor area that is neatly organised into sections, as well as an indoor facility with the same concept.
Not only can residents donate items, but they can also pick up a bargain with everyone for sale at the site.
Owner Rodney Tatt has also been known to fix up many of the bits and pieces that come his way.
"I took over two years ago ... I think it's changed a lot since then, I've done a lot of work since then," Mr Tatt said.
"I've laid gravel down, gotten everything into order and into aisles to make it easier.
"We get a lot of second hand corrugated iron, people are always interested in that.
"We get a lot of furniture. A lot of people come out here when they are doing up their man or lady cave and see what they can pick up out here.
"There's bits and pieces of steel. Screen doors. Sometimes there's windows. There's a lot of demand for those."
Mr Tatt has refurbished many of these items himself to get them back in reasonable condition for sale.
"We get a lot of antique-type items ... if something is broken, it doesn't necessarily have to go in the hole (at the landfill), we try fix most things up," Mr Tatt said.
He said he enjoyed the work and wasn't in it to be making a big buck.
"People tell me that we sell our items too cheaply, but I do this as a bit of a hobby, not to make money off it," Mr Tatt said.
"I think in today's day and age where everything is so expensive if someone can come out here and pick out something they need for a low cost, that's what we want to do to help."
Some of the "strangest" items Mr Tatt has received over the years has included large music organs.
Leeton Shire Council's waste and recycling co-ordinator Guy Retallick said the landfill recycling shop provided a vital service to the community.
"Rod's many role here is to upcycle and recycle items that would normally go into the landfill, but now don't have to," he said.
"He does a wonderful job doing that." Residents can drop items at the landfill recycling shop, preferably on the days it is open.
