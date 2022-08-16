Leeton Greens have taken out the bragging rights in the League Tag after dealing with local rivals Yanco-Wamoon on Sunday at Leeton No 1 Oval.
The Greens were in for a try within five minutes, with Jamie Taylor getting over while Kristen Bradshaw doubled the lead 10 minutes later to see Leeton leading 8-0.
Kate Cooper got over just before the halftime siren, and the successful conversion meant the Greens were ahead 14-0 at the break.
Just a minute into the second half, Grace Evans found her way over and doubled her tally for the day just six minutes later as the Greens started to run away with the game.
Cooper was able to score her second of the day, and another try just two minutes later saw the Greens leading by 34 points.
Yanco-Wamoon were able to pull a try back in the dying stages before Hannah Butler put the icing on the cake for the Greens to secure a 40-6 victory.
The win for the Greens means they remain level with the Black and Whites for first place, with Leeton behind on for and against. The Black and Whites maintained their possession of top spot with a 30-10 victory over Yenda.
Breeanna and Madison Coelli were among the try scorers for the Black and Whites, while Monique Higgins played a role in both of the Blueheelers tries.
If Leeton is to have a chance of taking the minor premiership, they will need to defeat Hay and hope that the Panthers fall at Ron Crowe Oval because the points differential margin currently stands at 143 in favour of the Black and Whites.
The Magpies will head into the clash with the Greens, with momentum having picked up a 34-4 win over the Waratahs.
It was a tight tussle out at Lake Cargelligo, but it was the West Wyalong who were able to come out on top.
Caitlin Kelly and Summer Rees crossed for two of the three Mallee Chicks tries, with Tommi Booth, Madison Morris and Lilli Smith scoring for the Sharks, and it was only the successful goal kicking from the West Wyalong side that got them over the line for a 16-12 win.
Yanco-Wamoon will return home this weekend to take on DPC Roosters.
