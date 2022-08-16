Cricket could rise from the ashes in Leeton after a successful community meeting on Monday, August 8.
After the first meeting had to be postponed with one of the organisers coming down with COVID, the second meeting has shown there is some interest from within the community to get local cricket back up and running.
"After a very productive meeting on Monday, it was decided that an AGM is held to restart Leeton Cricket for this season," Luke Olsen, Cricket NSW Area Manager - Southern & Western NSW/ACT, said.
The three main priorities to getting cricket started in the area, after it went into recess during the 2021/22 season due to lack of interest, was to ensure that juniors are covered with Cricket Blast as well as junior cricket.
There are also plans to introduce a social competition for adults.
Olsen said that all competitions would be held mid-week to prevent clashes with those players and parents that have committed to other cricket competitions on the weekend.
The next step will be getting a board in place with the Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, August 29, starting at 6pm at the Leeton Shire Council Chambers.
Olsen again put the call out to anyone interested in the community to attend the meeting.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
