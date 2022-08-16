The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton Cricket could be set for return in 2022/23

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:14am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket could rise from the ashes in Leeton after a successful community meeting on Monday, August 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.