FOR Parkview Public School teacher Kelsey Deeves, St Martin's College was a "home away from home" during her university studies.
The college, located at Charles Sturt University in Wagga, is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary next month and all former residents have been encouraged to attend the festivities.
While Miss Deeves won't be able to attend, she said staying at the residential facility was something she would remember for life.
Miss Deeves lived on campus at St Martin's for five years, firstly studying a Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology), which she didn't quite finish after deciding it wasn't what she wanted to do.
However, she then successfully obtained a Bachelor of Education in early childhood and primary teaching and has been enjoying her career at Parkview Public ever since.
"We first heard about St Martin's through Father Robert (Murphy) at our church here in Leeton, he had a bit to do with it," Miss Deeves said.
"Some of our church members were involved and I knew some other people who had gone there too. It's such a fantastic facility. I really enjoyed the whole support system that was there.
"It was a home away from home with me. They were happy to help with absolutely anything. I had seven other roommates as well and they become your family."
Kelsey's sister Siarne is currently also enjoying the St Martin's experience while at uni.
The anniversary celebrations will be held on September 17 and 18 and will include a "back to college" barbecue, formal dinner and thanksgiving service. Contact the college for more information.
