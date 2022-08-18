BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 4 |
Advertisement
This fully renovated home is ready for its brand new owners to move in without lifting a finger.
While perfect for those looking to hit the ground running in their new home, the property could also offer the perfect investment opportunity with a return year-on-year likely given the ideal central location on Acacia Avenue.
The property also holds potential to run a small business from home, with a sizeable shed on a corner block providing an ideal set up.
Aside from being just a few minutes walk from the CBD, the house itself has many flattering features.
An open-style floorplan goes a long way to provide multiple living areas.
The home boasts a kitchen filled with modern tones, with both indoor and outdoor entertainment areas including a barbeque room looking directly out into the backyard.
Underfloor heating and ducted gas heating provides options throughout the winter months, and evaporative cooling and ceilings fans for spring and summer.
The facade is private and secure while remaining aesthetically pleasing, with lawns and gardens having been enthusiastically maintained.
An 18x12m shed completes the package.
"Acacia Ave is located on the edge of the CBD and is a location that is sure provide a return on investment for many years to come," selling agent Luke Santolin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.