The Irrigator

House of the Week: 33-35 Acacia Ave, Leeton

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
August 18 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWEET HOME: The facade is private and secure while remaining aesthetically pleasing, with lawns and gardens having been enthusiastically maintained. Photos: Supplied

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 4 |

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.