Employment, what does it mean to you?
Employment for most is the reason we get up in the morning and, if you are lucky enough, you might even enjoy your job.
Advertisement
At My Plan Connect we offer employment-ready programs for all abilities and tailored to not only individual needs, but also to our region.
Looking at the high schools and some of the programs they offer, they may not be suited to your child.
This is where our 15 to 18 years-old program comes into play.
Are they aware of all the options while either at school or when they leave?
Real options that might not involve a university degree, but can lead to an amazing career and still enjoy a country life.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Or are you "stuck" in a job and think there might be more out there for you and you just want to know your options?
Maybe you have a passion and would like to start a small business.
These are just some of the things we cover in our programs for all adults of all abilities.
For many years I have being in the employment and training industry and I want to be able to help the people in my community navigate what is out there.
We collaborate with many different stake holders, including RTOs, apprenticeship centres, job agencies and more. We have found even this process for some people can be overwhelming.
We can assist you through all of this for the best outcome.
Just remember school is not for everyone, your day-to-day job doesn't have to be forever and some good advice from myself and my experienced team can go along way.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.