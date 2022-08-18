AFTER a long time between games at home Leeton United will be back on their home turf this weekend ready to face one of the competition's biggest improvers.
United will host fourth-placed South Wagga, with a win critical for the home team looking to cement second on the Pascoe Cup ladder.
The Leeton side will be down several of their regular players once again either through injury, sickness or suspension.
It isn't an ideal situation for co-coaches Ross Morgan and Rhys Jones, who will need to come up with a smart game plan in order to get the win.
Last time the two sides met was back in May where the teams recorded a 3-all draw.
"We've got a few players sick this week and some injuries as well," Jones said.
"It's possibly going to be one of those cases where a couple of players are playing two games to fill the gaps.
"This stage in the season and people being sick, you can't do anything about it. These things happen, it's part of the game."
South Wagga have drastically improved this season compared to recent years where they have been towards the bottom of the table.
Jones said it was a good sign for the competition as a whole.
"It's good to see South Wagga doing so well, it's good to see someone else pushing into the top four," he said.
"We'll go out and give them the respect they deserve, but also not too much respect because we have to win." South Wagga are also known to be a strong, physical side.
"South Wagga look to be very physical, they do push the boundaries a little bit, so we're expecting that," he said. "We need to make sure we are disciplined enough to counter that.
"Keep our heads down and just get the points at the end of the day."
