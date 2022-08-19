The Irrigator

L&D ladies are picking up valuable points in the pennants competition

By Lorraine Messner
August 19 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faye Harris on the mat during the recent pennants clash. Photo: Supplied

BITTER conditions greeted bowlers last week when the L&D hosted a game of pennants against Coolamon/Junee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.