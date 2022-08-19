BITTER conditions greeted bowlers last week when the L&D hosted a game of pennants against Coolamon/Junee.
The L&D again won the points after convincingly winning one game and only just going down in the second. On Tuesday the pennant team travels to compete against Ganmain.
Last Thursday 13 players took part in social matches.
In a game of pairs, Patti Wakeman and Denise Naylor, who were the drawn winners, defeated Elaine Sullivan and Mary Payten 25-11.
Wakeman and Naylor were a lethal combination scoring maximum of six shots on one end, making it hard for Sullivan and Payten to recover.
In another game of pairs, Dot Semmler and Marika Pete, after winning 11 of the 17 ends played, defeated Hilary Chambers and Mary Payten 24-10.
In a game of triples, Lorraine Mullins, Dian Colyer and Faye Harris defeated Jan Walker, Lorraine Messner and Faye Harris 14-9.
After being nine shots down, Walker's team came within three, but were unable to gain enough to win the match.
