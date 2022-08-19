WITHOUT the hard work of the men and women in blue, Leeton shire could potentially be a completely different community.
These men and women are crucial components in keeping the shire a safe place to live.
Advertisement
So, with this in mind, many Leeton police officers were among those honoured at the Murrumbidgee Police District's medal and awards ceremony held in Griffith this week.
After a hiatus due to COVID, a large crowd, including Member for Murray Helen Dalton, was on hand to show their appreciation for the efforts of police.
Among the awards bestowed to Leeton staff was a NSW Police Medal presented to to Sergeant Craig Johnson for 30 years of service.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Inspector Timothy Clark also received a Commissioners Unit Citation.
Leeton Shire Council mayor and former police Inspector, Tony Reneker, was on hand for the occasion.
He paid tribute to the work Leeton shire officers perform every day of the year.
"They sometimes work in a thankless, but very necessary environment," councillor Reneker said
"These awards are thoroughly deserved and are a great recognition for what they achieve."
The Murrumbidgee District will also soon receive two new recruits.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.