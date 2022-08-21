Leeton was able to rain on the anniversary parade of the Hay Magpies at Hay Park.
After a slog for the first 20 minutes, the Greens were able to find their groove and kick away.
The Greens were able to make a strong start with Kirtis Fisher scoring a first-half double, while tries to Andriu Tagilala, Brayden Scarr and Hayden Philp saw the visitors leading 28-4 at the break.
Eight minutes into the second half, it was a quick start from Leeton with Will Barnes finding his way over before Toby Whitehead pulled on back for the Magpies.
Fisher scored two tries in the space of six minutes to bring his total for the day to four before Daniel Fisher and Inia Mate wrapped up a 56-10 victory to wrap up second place.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp was happy to see his side really hitting their straps heading into the qualifying final on Sunday.
"It was good to finish off the season before finals playing like that," he said.
"There were a lot of positives to take out of the game."
The Leeton coach is hoping that his side will be able to welcome back a number of key players for their clash with the Black and Whites.
"George Broome had a run on the weekend, and hopefully Rhys will be back next week," he said.
"We are just waiting on Cam, but we will be lucky if he actually plays again."
The Greens have enjoyed a strong showing over the last three weeks after their loss to the Roosters piling on 170 points while just conceding 30.
While two of those big wins came against the bottom two sides, there is still confidence to be taken from those games and carry into finals.
Especially the defensive side, which Philp felt was a real positive from the clash with the Magpies.
"We completed well and defended really well," he said.
"We dropped the first ball from the kickoff, and the first 20 minutes was really tough.
"It was 6-all after the first 20 minutes, and then we just got into the grind and the basics and were able to put on some points."
The Greens did have Will Barnes come from the field after getting his ankle caught up under a tackle, but Philp was confident he would be right to take the field on Sunday.
The other advantage of the big wins means they were able to lock away second place and secure the hosting rights for the qualifying final this weekend when they will take on the Black and Whites.
The Leeton side has a good record against the Black and Whites at home in recent seasons and will be looking to continue that good fortune and set up a clash with the DPC Roosters for the first spot in the first-grade decider.
