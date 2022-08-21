Yanco-Wamoon almost ended their season with the upset of the year when they played host to DPC Roosters at Yanco Sportsground.
Playing for pride on their home turf, Yanco-Wamoon were able to make a strong start with Petero Taitusi double in between tries to Harry Daudravuni, Dylan Ingram seeing the Hawks take the lead.
A double to Roosters coach Ben Jeffery and one to Sam Bartter started the charge from the minor premiers before Cameron Lyons crossed before the break to see the Roosters up by two at the break.
Hawks coach Kane Hammond was pleased with the effort his side showed.
"We went into the game knowing that they are the best side in the competition, and we wanted to test them and see how far we have come throughout the season," he said.
"There was just a 15 to 20-minute period in the second half where they kicked away a little bit, but we showed good fight to come back and score a couple of tries at the end."
Hammond praised the work of Michael Thomas, who played his 100th game for the club against the Roosters and had a strong game at five-eighth.
Looking ahead to 2023, Hammond was unsure if he would be staying on as coach of the Hawks for next season.
