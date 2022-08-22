LEETON-WHITTON'S season has officially come to a close, with the Crows failing to register a win in 2022.
It was another hard slog on the weekend for the Crows when they traveled to take on the Wagga Tigers, going down 12.9 (81) to 5.8 (38).
Leeton-Whitton had been holding out hope they could finally pick up that elusive win should they be able to string together a four-quarter performance.
However, it wasn't to be for the side, who has played plenty of good football during the year, but just hasn't been able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.
Coach Tom Groves was disappointed with Saturday's result, but was already thinking ahead to next season.
"We didn't finish off how we wanted to, but the boys, like every week, kept fighting it out," Groves said.
"We played well, we just couldn't finish in front of goal.
"Pre-season for us will start again towards the end of the year. We'll sit down in the next week or two and put a plan in place for next season to see where we go from here."
Groves said all of the younger players blooded by the Crows this season will be all the better in 2023 with a year of senior football under the belt.
He said the key now would be to build on those blocks put in place this year and improve again.
The Riverina League finals get underway this weekend, with the under 17s Crows playing an elimination fixture against GGGM Lions.
Groves said it was hard to pick who would take out the first grade flag, saying Collingullie, GGGM and Coolamon were all in with a chance.
