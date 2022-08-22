IT WAS the last week of the winter squash competition and the finalists have been decided.
On Monday night the match-of-the-week took place, Jackson Goman and Declan Ryan took the accolades with Goman winning 11-8,12-14,12-10,12-10.
Evan Hookway played well to defeat John Saddler 3-1.
Katie McAliece had a solid win over Raith Henman and Jackson Bullivant had to dig deep for his win against Antoinette Taylor, Bullivant winning 11-8,10-12,11-7,11-9.
The Saints booked their spot in the finals with a 3-1 win over the Cats. Saints' winners were Justin Mortlock, Will Nardi and Will Knight.
The Suns secured the other final spot with a resounding 4-0 result against the Bombers.
Nic Croucamp, Jack Oo and Jack Miller won with style. Andre Holtzhausen was the other winner for the Suns, he had a tougher time in his match to defeat Brodie Lashbrook 9-11,11-8,4-11,11-9,11-8.
Tuesday night saw the Rabbits claim a spot in the final, Cooper Boardman and Will Lucas winning for the Rabbits 3-1 in their games.
The Dragons defeated the Warriors 2 sets to 1, Brad Woolner and Adele Thompson winning their matches which helped the Dragons into the final as well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Cowboys took the Knights down, Jackson Goman playing well to defeat Jacob Harrison. Alec Tait had a tougher battle, Tait fought back to defeat Isabel Thompson 11-6,7-11,8-11,12-10,11-8.
Wednesday night and the Swifts booked a spot in the final, Sean Ryan, John Saddler and Finley Sales winning for the Swifts.
Adrian Sheldrick was the sole winner for the Fevers, Sheldrick winning a tough match against Alayna Croucamp 4-11,11-9,6-11,12-10,11-7.
The Giants defeated the Vixens three sets to one. Angelo Fiumara, Evan Hookway and Narelle Ryan winning for the Giants while Dawid Croucamp scored the sole win for the Vixens.
Magpies defeated the highly-fancied Firebirds three games to one. Zac Fairweather, Garry Walker and Domenic Fiumara winning for the Pies.
Lizette Taylor-Gown won her match against Brendon Looby to secure points for the Firebirds.
The Swifts and the Firebirds progressed to the final.
